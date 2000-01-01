Company Profile

Bannerman Resources Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of minerals with the majority of its interest in Etango Uranium Project in Namibia. Bannerman's principal asset is its 95% owned Etango Project situated near Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine, Paladin's Langer Heinrich uranium mine and CGNPC's Husab uranium mine. The company focuses on development of large open pit uranium operations.Bannerman Resources Ltd is an Australia based company involved in metals and minerals business sector. The company is engaged in exploration and development of minerals with majority of its interest in Etango Uranium Project in Namibia.