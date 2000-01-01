Company Profile

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is a universal cantonal, or Swiss government-owned bank. The Canton of Vaud, where the bank primarily operates, is BCV's majority shareholder and holds over two-thirds of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank's core businesses include retail banking, private banking, corporate banking, and asset management and trading. BCV's strategy emphasizes its local presence, with a focus on niche banking activities in the region offering potential growth and profitability as well as customer service. BCV's customer loan portfolio is heavily exposed toward the real estate and construction industry, at just under half of the overall loan portfolio. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, but it also generates substantial net fee and commission income.Banque Cantonale Vaudoise offers business banking services for SMEs, self-employed people and large corporations.Its services include advice on financial engineering and international financing in addition to loans & cash management.