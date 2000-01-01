Company Profile

Banque Nationale de Belgique SA, or the National Bank of Belgium, is the country's central bank. The bank does not operate like other banks whose chief objective is profit maximization for its shareholders. Its primary aim is to maintain price stability as well as supervision of the Belgian financial sector and other related tasks in the national interest. The most notable portion of assets on the balance sheet include securities held for monetary policy purposes. Other notable assets include other securities and net claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem. Net interest income is the overwhelming majority of net revenue.Banque Nationale de Belgique SA is a central bank of Belgium. Its activities include issuing of currency notes and coins, implementing European monetary policy, monitoring payment systems, distribution of economic and financial information and others.