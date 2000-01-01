Banxa Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:BNXA)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD122.540m
  • SymbolTSX:BNXA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • ISINCA06683R1010

Banxa Holdings Inc is a payments service provider for the digital asset space. It offers a cryptocurrency gateway platform to other businesses in the industry. The company's goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency.

