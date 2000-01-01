Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd (SGX:B58)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - B58
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - B58
- Market CapSGD226.740m
- SymbolSGX:B58
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINSG1T49930665
Company Profile
Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd is an international hospitality brand based in Singapore. It manages and develops resorts, hotels, and spas in Asia, America, Africa and the Middle-East, with most of the revenue derived from Asia. The group has 3 brands, Banyan Tree, an all villa concept which manages pool villas and tropical garden spas; Angsana, which provides recreational activities and Cassia, a holiday apartment property and third is Cassia. Its business is hence, divided into two segments; Property segment and fee-based segment. The property segment comprises of hotel residences and property sales while the fee-based segment includes club management, spa operations and design.Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd is a hospitality company. Its portfolio mainly comprises of resort, hotels and spa operations.