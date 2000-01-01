Company Profile

Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd is an international hospitality brand based in Singapore. It manages and develops resorts, hotels, and spas in Asia, America, Africa and the Middle-East, with most of the revenue derived from Asia. The group has 3 brands, Banyan Tree, an all villa concept which manages pool villas and tropical garden spas; Angsana, which provides recreational activities and Cassia, a holiday apartment property and third is Cassia. Its business is hence, divided into two segments; Property segment and fee-based segment. The property segment comprises of hotel residences and property sales while the fee-based segment includes club management, spa operations and design.