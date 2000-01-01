Bao Shen Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8151)
- Market CapHKD67.200m
- SymbolSEHK:8151
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINKYG0891H1074
Bao Shen Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries manufactures plastic and steel component processor for home washing machines and home refrigerators. It is also involved in processing of spray-painting components and powder-coating components.