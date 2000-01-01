Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd is an online marketing solution provider advising advertisers on online marketing strategies, offer value-added advertising optimization services and facilitate the deployment of online ads of various forms such as search ads, in-feed ads, mobile app ads and social media marketing ads. Its advertisements are categorized into SEM services, including the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and Non-SEM services, including social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising by deploying ads on media such as social platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps in the forms of in-feed ads, banner ads, button ads, and posts on selected social media accounts.