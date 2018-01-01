Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Baozun Inc Class A (SEHK:9991) Share Price

9991

Baozun Inc Class A

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Internet Retail

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XHKG

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Baozun Inc is an e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. It delivers omni-channel solutions to create shopping experience across various touch points online and offline. It services brand partners in diverse categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; FMCG, and mother and baby products, among others.Baozun Inc provides its customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions including the sales of apparel, home & electronic products, online store design, visual merchandising & marketing, online operations, customer service, warehousing & order fulfillment.

SEHK:9991

KYG0891M1069

HKD

Loading Comparison

Latest 9991 News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News