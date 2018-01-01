Baozun Inc Class A (SEHK:9991) Share Price

Company Profile

Baozun Inc is an e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. It delivers omni-channel solutions to create shopping experience across various touch points online and offline. It services brand partners in diverse categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; FMCG, and mother and baby products, among others.Baozun Inc provides its customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions including the sales of apparel, home & electronic products, online store design, visual merchandising & marketing, online operations, customer service, warehousing & order fulfillment.