Company Profile

Barco NV is an electronic components company with three business segments: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The Entertainment business segment provides lighting, projection, and LED services for cinema, retail, and hospitality businesses. The Enterprise segment provides businesses with visualization solutions and software for control rooms and corporate activities. The Hospitality segment provides high-resolution visualization displays for the imaging market, namely radiology, mammography, and surgery. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Belgium.Barco NV designs and develops visualization solutions for professional markets such as control rooms, digital cinema, healthcare, media and entertainment, and simulation and virtual reality. The Entertainment segment generates maximum revenue.