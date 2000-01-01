Bard Ventures Ltd (TSX:CBS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CBS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CBS

  • Market CapCAD1.220m
  • SymbolTSX:CBS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0673964080

Company Profile

Bard Ventures Ltd is a mineral resources company which is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Lone Pine Property.

Latest CBS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .