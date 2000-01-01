BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd (ASX:BD1)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD46.480m
  • SymbolASX:BD1
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • ISINAU000000BD12

Company Profile

BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercialising non-invasive diagnostic tests for early detection of cancer.

