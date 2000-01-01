Company Profile

BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd is an Australian life sciences company. It focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer including ovarian, breast, lung, prostate, bladder, and pancreatic cancers. Geographically, it operates and derives revenue from Australia. The company pipeline portfolio includes hTERT test for diagnosis of bladder cancer, with the development-stage BARD1 autoantibody tests for early detection of ovarian, breast and lung cancers, and the research-stage EXO-NET exosome-based liquid biopsy pipeline.