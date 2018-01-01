BARK Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:BARK) Share Price

BARK
BARK Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Specialty Retail
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
BARK Inc is a dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services, and content. It serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats.
NYSE:BARK
US68622E1047
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest BARK News