Barkby Group (LSE:BARK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BARK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BARK
- Market Cap£38.540m
- SymbolLSE:BARK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINGB00BL6TZZ70
Company Profile
Sovereign Mines of Africa PLC explores gold concessions in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa. Its projects include Mandiana-Magana, Dalaghna and Maréla.