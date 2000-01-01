Barksdale Capital Corp (TSX:BRO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BRO
- Market CapCAD16.100m
- SymbolTSX:BRO
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA06766C2031
Company Profile
Barksdale Capital Corp is an exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The organization is based in Canada.