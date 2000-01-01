Barksdale Resources Corp (TSX:BRO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BRO
- Market CapCAD10.100m
- SymbolTSX:BRO
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA06766T1075
Company Profile
Barksdale Resources Corp, formerly Barksdale Capital Corp is a Canadian exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio and Four Metals.Barksdale Capital Corp is an exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The organization is based in Canada.