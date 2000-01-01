Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp, formerly Barksdale Capital Corp is a Canadian exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio and Four Metals.