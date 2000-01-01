Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States and it also engaged in providing digital education services. It operates in three reportable segments: Retail segment, wholesale and Digital Student Solutions. Retail segment operates physical campus bookstores and also includes digital operations.Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses in the United States. It also provides digital education services for enhancing the academic and social purpose of educational institutions.