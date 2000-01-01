Barnwell Industries Inc (AMEX:BRN)
North American company
Market Cap: $5.710m
Symbol: AMEX:BRN
Industry: Energy
Sector: Oil & Gas E&P
ISIN: US0682211000
Barnwell Industries Inc is an oil and gas firm. Its areas of operations include acquiring, developing, producing and selling oil and natural gas. The company's operating segment includes Oil and natural gas; Contract drilling; Land investment and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Oil and natural gas segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.Barnwell Industries Inc is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It business segments include oil and natural gas, land investment and contract drilling.