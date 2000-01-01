Company Profile

Barnwell Industries Inc is an oil and gas firm. Its areas of operations include acquiring, developing, producing and selling oil and natural gas. The company's operating segment includes Oil and natural gas; Contract drilling; Land investment and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Oil and natural gas segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.