Barolo Ventures Corp (TSX:BVC.H)

North American company
Market Info - BVC.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BVC.H

  • Market CapCAD2.590m
  • SymbolTSX:BVC.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA06828J1057

Company Profile

North American Potash Developments Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

