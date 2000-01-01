Company Profile

Baron de Ley SA is a Spanish company which active in the beverages industry. Its core business is processing and aging of wines and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as all farming or industrial activities which are necessary to obtain, improve or process all kinds of wines and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, the company is also engaged in activities of agricultural, industrial and commercial related to the production of beverages. The company's primary business segments are Sale of wine which active in production, aging, and sale of its wines with the specific wine-growing area and Sale of other products which is engaged in engaged in the sale of ancillary canned and cured pork products. Most of the company's revenue comes from Spain.Baron de Ley SA is engaged in processing and aging of wines and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as all farming or industrial activities which are necessary to process all kinds of wines and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.