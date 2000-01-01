Company Profile

Baron Oil PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is primarily engaged in exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. The company currently operates in three geographical markets: South America, which has been involved in production, development and exploration activity, South East Asia where production, development and exploration activity is being assessed, and the United Kingdom being the head office and where exploration activity is taking place.Baron Oil PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is engaged in exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities.