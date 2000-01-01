Company Profile

Barr (A G) PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages in the United Kingdom. It distributes its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company's brands include Irn-Bru, Rubicon, Strathmore, and Funkin. It also has partnerships to distribute the Rockstar and Snapple brands in the United Kingdom. Carbonated beverages account for roughly three fourths of the company's sales. The remainder is composed of still drinks, water, and other beverages. A large majority of the company's total revenue is from sales in the United Kingdom.Barr (A G) PLC along with its subsidiaries manufacturers, distributes and sells soft drinks. Its brands includes IRN-BRU, RUBICON, STRATHMORE, ROCKSTAR, SNAPPLE, FUNKIN, among others.