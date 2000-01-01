Barr (A G) Ordinary Shares (LSE:BAG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BAG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BAG
- Market Cap£548.940m
- SymbolLSE:BAG
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Non-Alcoholic
- Currency
- ISINGB00B6XZKY75
Company Profile
Barr (A G) PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages in the United Kingdom. It distributes its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company's brands include Irn-Bru, Rubicon, Strathmore, and Funkin. It also has partnerships to distribute the Rockstar and Snapple brands in the United Kingdom. Carbonated beverages account for roughly three fourths of the company's sales. The remainder is composed of still drinks, water, and other beverages. A large majority of the company's total revenue is from sales in the United Kingdom.Barr (A G) PLC along with its subsidiaries manufacturers, distributes and sells soft drinks. Its brands includes IRN-BRU, RUBICON, STRATHMORE, ROCKSTAR, SNAPPLE, FUNKIN, among others.