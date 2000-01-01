Barr (A G) (LSE:BAG)
- Market Cap£637.630m
- SymbolLSE:BAG
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B6XZKY75
Barr (A G) PLC along with its subsidiaries manufacturers, distributes and sells soft drinks. Its brands includes IRN-BRU, RUBICON, STRATHMORE, ROCKSTAR, SNAPPLE, FUNKIN, among others.