Barr (A G) (LSE:BAG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BAG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BAG

  • Market Cap£637.630m
  • SymbolLSE:BAG
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B6XZKY75

Company Profile

Barr (A G) PLC along with its subsidiaries manufacturers, distributes and sells soft drinks. Its brands includes IRN-BRU, RUBICON, STRATHMORE, ROCKSTAR, SNAPPLE, FUNKIN, among others.

Latest BAG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BAG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .