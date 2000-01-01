Barra Resources Ltd (ASX:BAR)
Barra Resources Ltd is a Western Australian focused explorer and mine development company targeting dual high-demand commodities; cobalt-nickel and gold. In addition, the company has a interest in Mt Thirsty joint venture, which is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of cobalt and nickel in Western Australia. The company's other projects are Burbanks, Phillips Find and Riverina Nickel projects. Geographically, the group operates in Australia.Barra Resources Ltd is an exploration and mining company. The Company is engaged in gold, nickel and cobalt exploration in Western Australia and the development of its gold assets.