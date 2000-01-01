Company Profile

Barra Resources Ltd is a Western Australian focused explorer and mine development company targeting dual high-demand commodities; cobalt-nickel and gold. In addition, the company has a interest in Mt Thirsty joint venture, which is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of cobalt and nickel in Western Australia. The company's other projects are Burbanks, Phillips Find and Riverina Nickel projects. Geographically, the group operates in Australia.