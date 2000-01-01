Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company has historically been the largest homebuilder in the United Kingdom. Barratt Developments focuses on a wide range of housing types, ranging from single-family residential to urban apartments and flats. Prices for its homes range from under EUR 100,000 to over EUR 1,000,000. The company has significant experience in residential construction around London, where its Barratt London operating segment is a leading developer.Barratt Developments PLC is engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes it builds throughout Britain.