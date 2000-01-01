Company Profile

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. In 2019, the firm produced nearly 5.5 million attributable ounces of gold and more than 430 million pounds of copper, boosted by the acquisition of Randgold at the end of 2018. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Barrick had 71 million ounces and 13.5 billion pounds of proven and probable gold and copper reserves, respectively.Barrick Gold Corp is engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. Its mining projects are located in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa.