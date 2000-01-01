Company Profile

Employing over 11,000 people, Barry Callebaut is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cocoa and ingredient chocolate. Its customers include food and beverage manufacturers and professional users of chocolate, including artisans, chocolatiers, pastry chefs, and bakers. Though it doesn't own any cocoa plantations, Barry Callebaut is fully vertically integrated from raw material (cocoa bean) sourcing to chocolate production. The company sources a fourth of the world's cocoa bean production, and its ingredients find their way into a fourth of the world's chocolate and cocoa products.