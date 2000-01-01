Barsele Minerals Corp (TSX:BME)

North American company
Company Info - BME

  • Market CapCAD60.650m
  • SymbolTSX:BME
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0688921083

Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company. The company has gold, silver, and copper exploration projects in Sweden known as Barsele Project, which is a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

