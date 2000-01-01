Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX:BGD)

APAC company
Market Info - BGD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BGD

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:BGD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000153215

Company Profile

Barton Gold Holdings Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects comprise Tarcoola, Tunkillia, and Challenger among others.

