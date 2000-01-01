Base Resources Ltd (ASX:BSE)
- Market CapAUD257.750m
- SymbolASX:BSE
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000BSE5
Company Profile
Base Resources Ltd is a mineral sands producing company. It and its subsidiaries are engaged in development and ramp up of operations at the Kwale mineral sands project in Kenya.