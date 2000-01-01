Baselode Energy Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:FIND)
- SymbolTSX:FIND
- IndustryEnergy
- ISINCA0698251075
Company Profile
Baselode Energy Corp is a uranium exploration company focused on discovering high grade, basement-hosted, near surface deposits in Canada's Athabasca basin. Baselode is led by James Sykes, a uranium geologist who has contributed to the discovery of over 550 million pounds of uranium.Rider Investment Capital Corp is a capital pool company.