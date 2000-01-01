Baselode Energy Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:FIND)

North American company
Market Info - FIND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FIND

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:FIND
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0698251075

Company Profile

Baselode Energy Corp is a uranium exploration company focused on discovering high grade, basement-hosted, near surface deposits in Canada's Athabasca basin. Baselode is led by James Sykes, a uranium geologist who has contributed to the discovery of over 550 million pounds of uranium.Rider Investment Capital Corp is a capital pool company.

