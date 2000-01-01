Company Profile

Based in Germany, BASF is the world’s largest chemical company, with products spanning the full spectrum of commodities to specialities. In addition, the company is a strong player in agricultural crop protection. Given its sheer size, BASF has a top-three market position in 70% of its businesses. Around half of sales are generated in Europe, while North America and Asia each account for about 20% of sales.Basf SE is a Germany based chemical company. It operates mainly in chemicals, performance products, functional materials and solutions, agriculture solutions and oil and gas segments.