Basf SE ADR (XETRA:BASA)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BASA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BASA

  • Market Cap€37.648bn
  • SymbolXETRA:BASA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0552625057

Company Profile

Based in Germany, BASF is the world’s largest chemical company, with products spanning the full spectrum of commodities to specialities. In addition, the company is a strong player in agricultural crop protection. Given its sheer size, BASF has a top-three market position in 70% of its businesses. Around half of sales are generated in Europe, while North America and Asia each account for about 20% of sales.Basf SE is a Germany based chemical company. It operates mainly in chemicals, performance products, functional materials and solutions, agriculture solutions and oil and gas segments.

Latest BASA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .