Basf SE (LSE:BFA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BFA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BFA
- Market Cap€60.197bn
- SymbolLSE:BFA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINDE000BASF111
Company Profile
Basf SE is a Germany based chemical company. It operates mainly in chemicals, performance products, functional materials and solutions, agriculture solutions and oil and gas segments.