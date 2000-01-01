Company Profile

BasicNet SpA is an Italian company which is engaged in distribution and development of leisurewear and sportswear, footwear and accessories for various brands including Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, Lanzera, K-Way, Superga, AB Besson, Sabelt, and Briko. The company also develops service activities such as the creation of new software for the online management of all supply chain processes, product research, and development, communication and sourcing for distribution of its products through a global network of independent licensees. Its business is divided into three segments namely license and brand management, proprietary licensee and property management.