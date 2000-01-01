Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is a biotechnology company that focuses on providing innovative pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections, and oncology. The company aims to develop drugs in order to target the medical challenge of resistance and non-response to current treatment options. Basilea generates its revenue from the European countries and the United States, while utilizing distribution agreements for the Middle East and North Africa regions. The company's research strategy integrates the areas of genomics, cell biology, medicinal chemistry, and pharmacology. The research teams work closely together with scientists in Basilea China in their search for novel molecules with distinct advantages over available therapies.Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is a biotechnology company which focuses on providing innovative pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections, and oncology.