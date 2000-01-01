Company Profile

Basler AG is a German company, which offers cameras and accessories for applications in factory automation, traffic systems, retail as well as medical and life sciences. A major part of its revenue is derived from EMEA region, followed by Asia, America, and Germany. The company's products are predominantly used in industrial mass production, medical technology, the life sciences, retail applications, as well as in intelligent traffic systems.