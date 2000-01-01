Bass Metals Ltd (ASX:BSM)
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:BSM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BSM8
Bass Metals Ltd produces and sells graphite. The company's business operations include Loharano Deposit, Mahefedok Deposit, Mining operations, and others.Bass Metals Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration, development & mining of metals. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, nickel, and tin in Tasmania. It also has a mineral resource inventory comprising sulphide base & precious metal mineralization.