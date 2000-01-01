Bass Oil Ltd (ASX:BAS)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BAS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BAS
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:BAS
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BAS3
Company Profile
Bass Oil Ltd is engaged in oil production. The company's project includes Tangai-Sukananti KSO. The operating segment of the company is Oil Production.Bass Oil Ltd is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas in onshore and offshore areas of south-eastern Australia. It operates the Tangai-Sukananti KSO in the prolific South Sumatra basin of Indonesia.