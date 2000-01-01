Company Profile

BASSAC, formerly Les Nouveaux Constructeurs is engaged in the promotion of new housing and offices in France, Spain, and Germany. Its other business areas comprise real estate development, holding, renovation, rental of any real estate as well as any related real estate or industrial activity. The company specializes in sales of new medium-priced homes (condominiums and houses) located in European population areas. Its business activities are Building and promoting new homes and Developing and promoting commercial real estate.Les Nouveaux Constructeurs is engaged in the promotion of new housing and offices in France and in two European countries, Germany and Spain.