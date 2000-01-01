Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (NASDAQ:BSET)

North American company
Market Info - BSET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BSET

  • Market Cap$43.950m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BSET
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0702031040

Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc is a manufacturer, importer, and retailer of home furnishings products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of company-owned stores. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services.Bassett Furniture Industries Inc is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of mid-priced home furnishings. The company's business segments are Wholesale, Retail and Logistical services.

