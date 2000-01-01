Bastei Luebbe AG (XETRA:BST)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BST

  • Market Cap€36.430m
  • SymbolXETRA:BST
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1X3YY0

Company Profile

Bastei Luebbe AG is a publisher for books and digital content. It publishes books, audio books, eBooks and other digital products of fiction and popular science, as well as periodicals including novel booklets and puzzle magazines.

Latest BST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .