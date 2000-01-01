Bastide Le Confort Medical SA (EURONEXT:BLC)
- Market Cap€231.340m
- SymbolEURONEXT:BLC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- ISINFR0000035370
Bastide Le Confort Medical SA is a France-based company that is engaged in the sale and rental of medical supplies and equipment for the home care of the elderly, sick and disabled. The company provides care equipment, such as hospital beds, personal assistance products, nutrition, insulin pumps, and syringe-drivers.