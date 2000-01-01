Company Profile

Bastide Le Confort Medical SA is a France-based company that is engaged in the sale and rental of medical supplies and equipment for the home care of the elderly, sick and disabled. The company provides care equipment, such as hospital beds, personal assistance products, nutrition, insulin pumps, and syringe-drivers.Bastide Le Confort Medical SA is engaged in selling and leasing of medical equipment for home care of elderly, sick and disabled. It provides care equipment such as hospital beds, personal assistance products, nutrition, insulin pumps and syringe-drivers.