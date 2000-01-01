Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BMO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMO

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:BMO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000136046

Company Profile

Bastion Minerals Ltd focus on exploration for, and subsequent development and mining of, gold, silver and copper deposits at the Capote, Garin and Cometa projects in Chile.

Latest BMO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .