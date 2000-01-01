Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GLG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLG

  • Market Cap$18.290m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GLG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS07039P1049

Company Profile

China Commercial Credit Inc., is a financial services company. It provides direct loans and loan guarantee services to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMEs), farmers and individuals in the city of Wujiang, Jiangsu Province.

Latest GLG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .