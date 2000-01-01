Batenburg Techniek NV (EURONEXT:BATEN)

Company Info - BATEN

  • Market Cap€107.060m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:BATEN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0006292906

Company Profile

Batenburg Techniek NV provides engineering services. The company designs delivers and maintains technical systems, products and services for clients in the field of industry, construction and infrastructure market.

