Company Profile

Bath & Body Works is a specialty home fragrance and fragrant body care retailer operating under the Bath & Body Works, C.O. Bigelow, and White Barn brands. The company generates most of its business in North America, with about 5% of sales from international markets in fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2020, the home fragrance business accounted for 40% of sales, while body care and fragrance was around 35% of sales and soaps and sanitizers constituted 20% of sales (the other 5% was from accessories and gift sets). The firm’s sales come through two distribution channels--an online platform and a network of more than 1,700 brick-and-mortar retail stores--with future growth expected from digital and international channels as well as new category expansion.L Brands Inc is a women's intimate, personal care, and beauty retailer. The company through its retail outlets sells products under various brands such as Victoria's Secret, Pink, Bath and Body Works, La Senza, and Henri Bendel brands.