Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BRL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BRL
- Market CapAUD166.520m
- SymbolASX:BRL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINNZBRLE0001S4
Company Profile
Bathurst Resources Ltd is a coal mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of coal. It has four operating mines including Cascade, Escarpment, Canterbury Coal, and Takitimu.