Batla Minerals SA (EURONEXT:MLBAT)

Market Info - MLBAT

Company Info - MLBAT

  • Market Cap€3.130m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLBAT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010436170

Company Profile

Batla Minerals SA is engaged in the research, exploration, and operation of diamond mines in Lesotho and in South Africa. The Company is conducting a feasibility study on a uranium project in the Free State, South Africa.

Latest MLBAT news

