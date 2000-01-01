Batla Minerals SA (EURONEXT:MLBAT)
- Market Cap€3.130m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLBAT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0010436170
Batla Minerals SA is engaged in the research, exploration, and operation of diamond mines in Lesotho and in South Africa. The Company is conducting a feasibility study on a uranium project in the Free State, South Africa.