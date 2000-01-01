Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd is an Israel-based technology company. The company organizes its business operations into two division: Networking and Cyber Division, and Biomedical Division. Networking and Cyber Division mostly includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems. Bio-Medical Division is engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and distribution of medical products, primarily laboratory diagnostic equipment and sterilization equipment. The majority of its revenue is derived from Networking and Cyber Division. The company operates in three principal geographical areas - United States of America, Israel, and Europe.