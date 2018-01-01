Battery Mineral Resources Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:BMR) Share Price

BMR
Battery Mineral Resources Corp Ordinary Shares
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Battery Mineral Resources Corp is a multi-commodity resource company. It holds resource interests including cobalt, lithium, and graphite properties. The company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals and precious metals mining projects in Canada with additional cobalt, lithium and graphite projects in the United States and South Korea.
TSX:BMR
CA07133G1090
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest BMR News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News