Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Battery Mineral Resources Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:BMR) Share Price

BMR

Battery Mineral Resources Corp Ordinary Shares

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Battery Mineral Resources Corp is a multi-commodity resource company. It holds resource interests including cobalt, lithium, and graphite properties. The company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals and precious metals mining projects in Canada with additional cobalt, lithium and graphite projects in the United States and South Korea.

TSX:BMR

CA07133G1090

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest BMR News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News